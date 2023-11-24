2,832 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Bought by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in CME Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in CME Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 479,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,843,000 after purchasing an additional 66,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL increased its position in CME Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,386 shares of company stock valued at $725,855. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.32. 211,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,421. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $221.76. The company has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

