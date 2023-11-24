Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 64,957 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,273,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,957 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.39% of Light & Wonder worth $87,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Light & Wonder by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Amundi bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Light & Wonder by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Light & Wonder

In other Light & Wonder news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $50,779.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,127.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Light & Wonder news, Director Maria T. Vullo sold 2,093 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $160,742.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $50,779.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,127.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LNW traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.53. The stock had a trading volume of 60,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.76 and a beta of 1.82. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $88.13.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.92 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 4.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNW. TheStreet upgraded Light & Wonder from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Light & Wonder from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

