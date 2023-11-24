Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Purchased by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 957,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,126 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 3.16% of Grand Canyon Education worth $98,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,214,000 after acquiring an additional 284,341 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,607.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 277,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,307,000 after acquiring an additional 261,125 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 257,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,364,000 after acquiring an additional 129,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth $11,761,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,067,000 after acquiring an additional 100,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $199,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOPE. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.92. 10,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,448. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.65 and a 52-week high of $140.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.22.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $221.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.50 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 31.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

