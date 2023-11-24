Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $170.63 Million Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,023,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,596 shares during the quarter. Penske Automotive Group makes up approximately 2.0% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $170,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $1,826,821.64. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 36,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,387.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE PAG traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $153.52. The stock had a trading volume of 18,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,711. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.97 and a 1 year high of $180.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.04 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 3.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.