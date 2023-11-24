Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,744 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services comprises about 1.4% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $10,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,973,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,672,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $247,100,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 168.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,947 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.62. The stock had a trading volume of 76,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,373. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

