Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Cuts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,825 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 16,440 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.3% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $389,723,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in CVS Health by 696.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $406,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.3 %

CVS traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $69.36. 640,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,630,932. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $89.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

