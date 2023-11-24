Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 341.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,006 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

TAP stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $60.05. 73,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,094. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $48.49 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.39. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 142.61%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

