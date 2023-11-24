Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,775 shares during the quarter. Albertsons Companies makes up approximately 1.2% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Albertsons Companies worth $8,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 748,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 269,091 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 20,358.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 71,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 71,253 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 512,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 104,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

ACI stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,715. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 106.93% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

About Albertsons Companies

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

