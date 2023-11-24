Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 116,613 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,613 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 7,050 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,967.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 72,050 shares of company stock worth $2,240,048. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.8 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.66. The stock had a trading volume of 810,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,537,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.88. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $38.94.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

