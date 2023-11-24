Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Takes $1.94 Million Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 218,910 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Chegg as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Chegg by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 20,468 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter worth about $12,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Chegg by 280.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHGG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Chegg from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

Shares of CHGG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,476. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Chegg had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

