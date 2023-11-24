Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153,280 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 58,218 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.91% of Paycom Software worth $370,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 73.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,423,000 after purchasing an additional 689,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,684,000 after buying an additional 646,679 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 1,241.2% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 375,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,163,000 after buying an additional 347,523 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 871,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,129,000 after acquiring an additional 334,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 482.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 383,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,945,000 after acquiring an additional 317,527 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. bought 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.12.

PAYC stock opened at $177.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $374.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

