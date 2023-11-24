Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 6,091,691 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,838,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,091,691 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.18% of U.S. Bancorp worth $93,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $22,279,837,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $51,136. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %
USB opened at $36.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.
U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.
U.S. Bancorp Profile
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.
