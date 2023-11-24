Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,966,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 102,135 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.10% of Keysight Technologies worth $329,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $135.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.