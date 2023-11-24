Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 87,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.98. 1,212,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,270,176. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.93. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

