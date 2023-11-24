Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases New Shares in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,317,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,765,000 after acquiring an additional 859,548 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,689,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,205,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,141,000 after buying an additional 81,240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,594,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,341,000 after buying an additional 689,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,486,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,701,000 after buying an additional 384,092 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $14.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $14.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -307.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.59.

As of June 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 392 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 253 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 45 senior housing communities (Senior Housing Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

