BITICA COIN Tops One Day Trading Volume of $621,676.71 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 24th. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $752,494.73 and $621,676.71 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,026,040,623 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00006249 USD and is down -8.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $799,197.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

