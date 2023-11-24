Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 74,282 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,317,017 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 74,282 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $65,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE BNS traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.29. 350,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,014. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.95. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $55.91.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.7801 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 65.55%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

