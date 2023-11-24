Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,614,000. Hershey accounts for approximately 1.4% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Hershey by 97,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,959,000 after buying an additional 4,324,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,828,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after buying an additional 964,019 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,182 shares of company stock valued at $631,735 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.05. 255,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.68. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $183.74 and a one year high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on HSY shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hershey

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

