244,670 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 244,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,084,000. Altria Group comprises about 1.5% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,050,000 after buying an additional 133,685 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 510,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after buying an additional 21,222 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,615,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,048 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $41.41. 935,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,920,856. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average of $43.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.