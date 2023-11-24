Schroder Investment Management Group Has $123.06 Million Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,906,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 939,295 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.80% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $123,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 254,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 146,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth about $413,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 753.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 61,707 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 839,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,990,000 after purchasing an additional 451,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.31. ZTO Express has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $30.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 15.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZTO Express (Cayman)

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.