FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 70.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 144.8% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $256.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.61 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.09.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

