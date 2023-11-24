Sei Investments Co. Cuts Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,280,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 55,754 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Truist Financial worth $38,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $31.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.51.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

