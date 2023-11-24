Capital International Investors Buys 612,499 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,092,499 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 612,499 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.18% of T-Mobile US worth $290,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 936.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $148.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.15.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $14,238,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,839 shares in the company, valued at $72,275,744.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $14,238,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,275,744.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,453 shares of company stock valued at $24,125,356 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

