Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires 1,149,300 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 645.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,327,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149,300 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned 0.69% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $35,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,180,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,800,000 after acquiring an additional 310,052 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,086,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,803,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 51,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.44. 4,471,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,857,150. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $36.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.77.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

