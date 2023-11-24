The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 2,097,125 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,585,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097,125 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.69% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $915,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1,772.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RY traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.55. The company had a trading volume of 156,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,477. The company has a market capitalization of $122.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $104.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.73.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

