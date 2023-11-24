The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 2,097,125 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,585,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097,125 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.69% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $915,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1,772.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.8 %
RY traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.55. The company had a trading volume of 156,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,477. The company has a market capitalization of $122.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $104.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.73.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.60.
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
