Twin Tree Management LP Purchases Shares of 35,205 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,983,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $51,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $213.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Norfolk Southern

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.