Terra (LUNA) Price Tops $0.64 on Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 24th. During the last seven days, Terra has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $377.17 million and $57.02 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001190 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001655 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 586,720,566 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

