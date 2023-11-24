Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires 38,119 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 282,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,119 shares during the period. Rivian Automotive comprises approximately 0.2% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIVN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 118.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 89.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 99.4% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ RIVN traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,810,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,091,258. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average is $19.30. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $32.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $79,143.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

