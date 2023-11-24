The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 3,228,979 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,228,979 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $565,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.43. 361,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,731,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $153.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.02.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

