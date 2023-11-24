Inceptionr LLC Buys 290 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Inceptionr LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,591,000 after acquiring an additional 934,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,773,000 after purchasing an additional 64,029 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,602,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,315,000 after buying an additional 76,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5,225.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,406 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.3 %

HCA traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.32. 57,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,055. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.82. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $304.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.