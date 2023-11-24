Inceptionr LLC Buys New Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,055 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 279.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Melius downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.06.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.5 %

LUV stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.83. The company had a trading volume of 274,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,226,843. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $40.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

