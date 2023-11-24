ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Acquired by Pertento Partners LLP

Pertento Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,156,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,828 shares during the quarter. ACM Research makes up approximately 3.1% of Pertento Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pertento Partners LLP’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $15,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 160.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $18,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 11,250 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $1,625,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 589,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,639,760.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,250 shares of company stock worth $2,390,400 in the last ninety days. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACM Research Price Performance

Shares of ACMR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 227,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $968.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $21.07.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. ACM Research had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. ACM Research’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACMR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ACM Research from $16.20 to $18.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.32.

ACM Research Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

