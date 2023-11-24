Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $10,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,578,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 160,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after buying an additional 22,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 73.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.62. The company had a trading volume of 69,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,243. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.98. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.72 and a 52-week high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.08.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

