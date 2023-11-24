P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Invests $3.76 Million in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLAO. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 769.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 869,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 769,930 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 434.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 591,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after buying an additional 480,466 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 39.6% in the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 121,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 34,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLAO remained flat at $11.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 38,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,606. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, ordinary shares purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

