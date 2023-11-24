Inceptionr LLC Sells 1,334 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Inceptionr LLC lowered its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 767.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,047,000 after purchasing an additional 66,724 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 178.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $372,966.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,904.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

VRSK traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.90. 33,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,162. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 70.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.38. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.74 and a 1 year high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRSK. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.23.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

