Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC lessened its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $312,881,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 550.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,677,716.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACGL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.08.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGL traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.62. 69,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,243. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $57.72 and a 1-year high of $90.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.98.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

