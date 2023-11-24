DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,295,000 after buying an additional 260,783 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $116,373,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,042,000 after buying an additional 339,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,645,000 after purchasing an additional 37,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,052,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DaVita alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

DaVita Stock Up 2.0 %

DVA opened at $99.48 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.55 and a fifty-two week high of $116.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.98.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.93. DaVita had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 63.38%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.