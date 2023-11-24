7,833 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Bought by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CF. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 35.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,776,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,784,000 after purchasing an additional 995,975 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 46.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in CF Industries by 120.4% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in CF Industries by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 75,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lowered shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock traded up $2.56 on Friday, hitting $78.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,773. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $109.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.77 and its 200-day moving average is $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More

