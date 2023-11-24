P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth approximately $5,457,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the 2nd quarter valued at $849,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter worth $4,655,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 121.0% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 331,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 181,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at about $9,340,000.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Price Performance

Shares of KCGI remained flat at $10.61 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 50,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,373. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

About Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

