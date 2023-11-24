Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 506,831 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 1,531,521 shares.The stock last traded at $9.27 and had previously closed at $8.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GOGL. Jefferies Financial Group raised Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $153.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.90 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 13.96%. Equities analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Golden Ocean Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 24,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

