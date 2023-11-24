RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 63,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 197,673 shares.The stock last traded at $17.98 and had previously closed at $18.07.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $955.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPAR Risk Parity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 963,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,937 shares during the quarter. RPAR Risk Parity ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 1.72% of RPAR Risk Parity ETF worth $18,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Company Profile

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.

