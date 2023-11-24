P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 397.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,597 shares during the quarter. Veris Residential comprises approximately 0.5% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned 0.54% of Veris Residential worth $7,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,026,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,114,000 after buying an additional 312,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Veris Residential in the second quarter worth $70,860,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Veris Residential by 54.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,042,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,176,000 after buying an additional 1,420,350 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Veris Residential by 161.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,101,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 7.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,938,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,106,000 after acquiring an additional 131,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential Stock Performance

Shares of VRE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 42,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,805. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRE. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Veris Residential from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Insider Activity at Veris Residential

In other Veris Residential news, Director A. Akiva Katz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $1,883,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,206,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,039,091.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

