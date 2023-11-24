SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 92,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 248,209 shares.The stock last traded at $73.67 and had previously closed at $73.47.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.70.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth $142,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $499,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 340,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

