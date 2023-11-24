P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lessened its stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the period. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I accounts for approximately 0.3% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned about 1.39% of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPCS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

NASDAQ DPCS traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $10.90. 739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

