Verge Price Reaches $0.0035 on Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $57.92 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,277.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.57 or 0.00184588 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $228.27 or 0.00597043 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.36 or 0.00442958 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00050841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00125700 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.