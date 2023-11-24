Zcash (ZEC) Trading 3.5% Higher This Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 24th. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $478.98 million and approximately $57.20 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $29.33 or 0.00076725 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00039747 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00026787 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000664 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000196 BTC.
Zcash Profile
ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Zcash
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “ZECUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.