Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.62.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Paysafe from $13.90 to $13.70 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Paysafe from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Paysafe from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Paysafe from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.
Paysafe stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,543. Paysafe has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $708.81 million, a PE ratio of -16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.59% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $396.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paysafe will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.
Paysafe Limited provides a payments platform with for merchants and consumers in the entertainment sectors. It enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.
