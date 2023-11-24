250,000 Shares in EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE) Purchased by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned 0.73% of EVe Mobility Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in EVe Mobility Acquisition by 60.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in EVe Mobility Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $504,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVe Mobility Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,565,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVe Mobility Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,391,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition by 120.7% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 252,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 137,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVE stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.76. 162,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,792. EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the automotive and mobility industry.

