Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Shares Gap Down to $1.48

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.48, but opened at $1.45. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 121,008 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GSAT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Globalstar Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Globalstar

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 148.00 and a beta of 0.38.

In other news, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 188,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,086,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,260.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Globalstar

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 23,748 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 45.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $550,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Globalstar by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 394,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 85,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 730,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 82,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

