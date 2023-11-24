P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXU)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,180,000. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II makes up 1.0% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $759,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $2,531,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $7,917,000.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPXXU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.35. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,720. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.34. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $11.14.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

